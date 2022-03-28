Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala MC passes annual budget as most councillors boycott meeting
Patiala MC passes annual budget as most councillors boycott meeting

Patiala MC mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu proposed the annual budget with only 23 councillors in attendance
Published on Mar 28, 2022 08:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

: The Patiala municipal corporation on Monday approved a budget of 121.26 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23 amid political tussle with most of the councillors boycotting the meeting.

Of the total 60 councillors, as many as 23 were present and supported mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, who proposed the annual budget.

At least 37 councillors belonging to former cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra’s camp boycotted the meeting. Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu had contested the assembly polls against Mohindra’s son Mohit Mohindra from Patiala rural.

Three AAP MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala urban, Balbir Singh from Patiala rural and Sanour MLA Harmit Singh, who were special invitees, were also not present on the occasion.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said those present fulfilled the quorum to hold the meeting in which the budget was passed.

“The councillors, who had not attended the meeting, should have been present on the occasion as it was the last budget before MC elections in December,” Bittu said, adding that being representatives of people, it is their moral duty to attend the meeting.

As per the budget document, of the total budgetary allocations, 81.42crore is to be spent on committed expenses, including payment of salaries and pensions, 36.64 crore on development works, and 3.20 crore for contingency expenses.

On November 25, Bittu failed to prove majority in a high-voltage meeting, but later on December 20, the Punjab government overruled the suspension of the Patiala mayor citing that the process initiated for Bittu’s removal was carried out in an erroneous manner.

