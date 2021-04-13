Patiala police record statement of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana’s cousin

A team of Patiala police on Monday recorded the statement of Gurdeep Singh, who was allegedly abducted last week by ‘unidentified persons’.

Gurdeep is a cousin of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in the January-26 Red Fort violence case.

Led by ASI Ajaib Singh, the Patiala police met Gurdeep at local civil hospital’s emergency ward in the evening. The visiting official said a complaint of abduction, torture, and intimidation was received against ‘unknown persons’.

“Further investigation and legal action will be initiated after registering an FIR at the Urban Estate police station,” he added.

On Sunday, an official message was sent to the Patiala police administration that a 24-year-old patient, who is undergoing treatment at Bathinda civil hospital, has alleged that he was taken into illegal custody of Delhi Police’s special cell near Punjabi University on April 8.

Gurdeep, a law student, went to Patiala from Bathinda’s Sidhana village on April 8 to take an exam through online mode, it was claimed. He was stated to be accompanied by Gurpreet Singh, a patwari with state irrigation department, and both were picked by the Delhi cops.

In a statement, the Delhi Police on Monday confirmed that a special cell team picked Gurdeep to know the presence and movements of Sidhana, who is wanted for a crime in the national capital.

“Gurdeep was relieved with a direction to appear and join the investigation as and when required. The allegation pertaining to illegal detention and physical assault are strongly denied as being false, baseless and an afterthought to put pressure on the investigating teams,” the Delhi Police reportedly said.

Meanwhile, officials at the civil hospital said in view of Gurdeep’s chronic ailment of ulcer, he has been advised to shift to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College for better care during the ongoing pandemic.