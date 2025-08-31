Patiala too hit as Ghaggar overflows

Though Ghaggar river’s water level has yet to cross the danger mark in Patiala district, the river’s water overflowed into fields in various villages in Ghanaur and Rajpura blocks on Saturday, damaging standing crops. The worst-affected villages are Untsar, Kami Khurd, Lachru Kalan, Chamaru, Jhand Mangoli and Sarala Khurd. (HT)

The worst-affected villages are Untsar, Kami Khurd, Lachru Kalan, Chamaru, Jhand Mangoli and Sarala Khurd.

At several points, the roads leading to these villages have been completely submerged. Since morning, water level in the Ghaggar had been swirling around 15 feet – just one foot below the danger mark. The water, however, say experts, has already crossed danger marks wherever the river is narrow.

Given the huge loss of property in the 2023 floods, villagers had already started moving furniture and other household items atop roofs. Those living along the river have been sleeping on their rooftops for days.

The district administration, taking precautionary measures, carried out the work to strengthen the weak points along the embankments.

Besides, JCB machines were also deployed at various overbridges to fish out wood debris from the Ghaggar to ensure smooth flow.

Patiala deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav said, “We are keeping a close eye on the river’s water level. Since the water level has dropped drastically at Mohali’s Bhankharpur, it is likely to start receding in Patiala as well.”

Senior Akali leader Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer stated that nearly a dozen villages of Ghanaur block had been hit hard. After visiting flood-affected villages, Jhinjer said there was a breach in the river embankment, destroying crops, which were nearly ready for harvest.

Jhinjer said a breach had occurred in the Ghaggar near Kami Khurd village in 2023, but wasn’t repaired properly, causing flooding in the Ghanaur block again this year.

“Even after the 2023 floods, the state government did not learn any lesson. They didn’t make any effort to repair the breach properly nor was the river cleaned. Now, because of the same breach, farmers have once again suffered heavy losses,” said Jhinjer.