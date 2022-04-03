Patiala’s Kashmir Singh beams with joy as he becomes 1st farmer in state to receive MSP payment
Chandigarh: Kashmir Singh from Mohabbatpura village of Patiala had a rush of joy as he became the first farmer in the state to receive MSP payment.
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said within 24 hours of purchase, the department transferred ₹1,02,765 directly into his bank account. The minister said that lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura Mandi.
Responding to a question on the transport and labour arrangements, he said that it was for the first time that all labour and transport contracts had been completed well before the start of the season.
This has ensured that all mandis across the state are in a state of readiness with adequate labour and trucks.
On the slow pace of arrival of wheat in the mandis, the minister said that the crop has not ripened yet and is expected to start reaching mandis in the Malwa after April 6, while in Majha district, the arrival will pick up most likely after April 12.
The minister added that that all arrangements for the purchase of wheat in the mandis are in place. He said that the farmers are upbeat and the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned in buying every grain that is offered for sale by the farmers.
Officials of Ludhiana colleges tour schools to scout for future students
To achieve full enrolment in the upcoming academic session, representatives of various Ludhiana colleges are touring schools in the district to woo Class-12 students. Higher education secretary Krishan Kumar said that students usually need guidance on what stream to choose and what jobs are available if one goes for a particular course. Thus, staff from nearby colleges would explain to them the possible options in their streams.
Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society. Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.
Ludhiana| Local Punjabi singer arrested for glorifying gun culture, let off later
Arrested earlier for showering praise on a gangster and glorifying gun culture, local Punjabi singer -- Baljit Singh -- was later released on bail on Saturday. The singer was performing during a local kabaddi tournament at Sudhar village, and the event was live-streamed on YouTube. After the video went viral, the Sudhar police nabbed the singer under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. However, he was granted bail after he apologised.
Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later
A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening. They were rescued after the man called the police control room. As per information, the bank doesn't have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash.
Forest department to MoEFCC: Of 18K trees to be felled for Mumbai-Vadodara E-way, only 51 can be transplanted
Out of 18,073 trees that are proposed to be felled on notified forest land in Palghar district, to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway link between Talasari and Vasai, only 51 are feasible for transplantation, according to a report submitted by the chief conservator of forests, Thane, to the union environment ministry's regional empowered committee in Nagpur. The proposal was considered by the REC in a meeting on March 24.
