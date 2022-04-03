Patiala’s Kashmir Singh beams with joy as he becomes 1st farmer in state to receive MSP payment

Chandigarh: Kashmir Singh from Mohabbatpura village of Patiala had a rush of joy as he became the first farmer in the state to receive MSP payment.

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said within 24 hours of purchase, the department transferred ₹1,02,765 directly into his bank account. The minister said that lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura Mandi.

Responding to a question on the transport and labour arrangements, he said that it was for the first time that all labour and transport contracts had been completed well before the start of the season.

This has ensured that all mandis across the state are in a state of readiness with adequate labour and trucks.

On the slow pace of arrival of wheat in the mandis, the minister said that the crop has not ripened yet and is expected to start reaching mandis in the Malwa after April 6, while in Majha district, the arrival will pick up most likely after April 12.

The minister added that that all arrangements for the purchase of wheat in the mandis are in place. He said that the farmers are upbeat and the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned in buying every grain that is offered for sale by the farmers.