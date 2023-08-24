A 40-year-old patient died after a fire broke out, reportedly due to short-circuit, in a room of a private hospital in Hisar on Tuesday night. Patient dies as fire breaks out in Hisar hospital

The patient, identified Amit Wadwa, was under depression and admitted to the hospital on August 20 for treatment. He was a contractual employee in income tax department.

His son, Dhruva, said his father’s legs were tied when the fire broke out and hospital authorities did not make any effort to rescue him.

The relatives and family members sat on dharna outside the hospital, demanding registration of an FIR against hospital authorities.

Hisar deputy superintendent of police Satpal Singh said a case of negligence has been filed against the hospital authorities and a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON