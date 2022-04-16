Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued
chandigarh news

Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued

Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village in Sultanpur Lodhi announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera. The devotees present there roughed up Iqbal Singh, who was rescued by his personnel security officer. (HT File Photo)
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village in Sultanpur Lodhi announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera. The devotees present there roughed up Iqbal Singh, who was rescued by his personnel security officer. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh’s successor in the final prayer here on Friday.

Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh. The devotees present there opposed the announcement and roughed up Iqbal Singh, who was rescued by his personnel security officer.

Later, Iqbal Singh tendered an unconditional apology in writing, which calmed down the situation.

Sultanpur deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kakkar rushed to the spot with a heavy police force and rescued Iqbal Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.

    12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara

    Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said. The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said. All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.

  • Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh’s women team in the T20 meet starting from April 18 (AFP)

    Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet

    Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women's T20 tournament starting from April 18. Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh's last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24.

  • Kabaddi club president Bhinda was shot dead near Punjabi University on April 5 when he was mediating in a clash between two groups.

    Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among 2 held for Patiala kabaddi club chief’s murder

    A week after the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind local kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5. Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.

  • The AAP government in Punjab, which completes one month in office on Saturday, is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

    Punjab govt likely to announce 300 units of free electricity on April 16

    Patiala: The AAP government in Punjab, which completes one month in office on Saturday, is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units.

  • Chandigarh-based Yuvraj Sandhu lifted the title PGTI Players Championship 2022 on his home turf. (HT Photo)

    PGTI Players Championship 2022: In-form Yuvraj Sandhu walks away with title

    Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his red-hot form with his third title win in five months at the 50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 presented at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Yuvraj (70-67-65-69), playing at his home course, shot a resolute three-under 69 in the final round to end up with a one-stroke victory at 17-under 271. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah last round 70 saw him claim the runner-up position at 16-under 272.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out