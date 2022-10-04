Patna Sahib jathedar refutes embezzlement allegations

The jathedar (head priest) of takht (temporal seat) Patna Sahib, Giani Ranjit Singh on Tuesday refuted the allegations of embezzling gurdwara donations. A resident of Kartapur had levelled allegations against the jathedar for usurping donations in form of gold and other articles to the tune of ₹5 crore. It may be recalled that the jathedar had been declared ‘tankhaiya (guilty)’ by Panj Pyare last month. Talking to mediapersons here, the Jathedar termed the allegations as baseless.

Instead, several FIRs have been registered against the complainant for his alleged involvement into the financial wrongdoings. According to the jathedar, all those articles which the complainant claim of cast in precious metal gold were found to be some other metal with negligible market value. He added that there was no evidence that he had taken ₹70 lakh from the complainant, adding that the action against him by the Panj Piaras was manipulated.