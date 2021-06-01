Patti double murder was contract killing, say police

Tarn Taran

Investigation into the Patti shootout case has indicated that an Akali worker and his accomplice were killed for “supari” that was given to notorious criminal Daya Singh, alias Preet Sekhon.

Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Fauji, Akali worker with a criminal taint, and his accomplice Prabhjit Singh of Patti city, were shot dead by two car-borne men when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti on May 27. Aman and Prabhjit’s third accomplice Samsher Singh, alias Shera, received a bullet injury in his stomach.

Two Facebook posts claiming responsibility for the killings had surfaced soon after the crime. One of these was posted from an account named after Preet Sekhon Amritsaria. The second one was posted from the account of one who claimed himself an associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

“Investigations proved that the crime was executed by Preet Sekhon. But it has emerged that it was a supari (contract) killing. A suspect had contacted Sekhon for executing the crime. Why the suspect had contacted is yet to be ascertained,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Sekhon’s aide held in Hoshiarpur

“On Monday, Hoshiarpur police arrested Preet Sekhon’s aide Gurjinder Singh, alias Sonu Ror Majra, and recovered seven illegal pistols from his possession. Our counterparts in Hoshiarpur have made it clear that Sonu was not with Sekhon at the time of Patti shootout. Sonu and Sekhon were involved in Amritsar bouncer’s murder case,” said the police official.

Meanwhile, one more Facebook post has surfaced from Preet Sekhon Amritsaria’s account. The new post reads: “I am posting this for humanity. Don’t give political colour to the Patti murders. I had a personal enmity with him (Aman Fauji) and it will be disclosed once the time comes……I have a request to the administration that the punishment should be given to me as the crime was committed by me. I don’t want any innocent one to get punished.”

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said: “All FB posts are being analysed by our expert teams. Investigation to ascertain the links behind the killings is still on. We are hopeful of cracking the case soon.”

Shera, who was injured in the attack, was taken to a “secluded place” from a private hospital. “Shera was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Amritsar. His family members have got him discharged from the hospital without informing the police. “Shera’s questioning is important in the case. Even the family members have not been providing us the victims’ mobile phones. The car which had received bullet shots is also still in possession of the families,” said another senior police official.

DSP (investigation) Kamaljeet Singh said they had not deployed any policeman for Shera’s security as he was not a criminal, but a victim.

Shera was facing a case under NDPS Act while Aman Fauji was facing five criminal cases.