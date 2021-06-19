Patti shootout: Interpol issues RCN against Canada-based fugitive gangster

The Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) has issued a red-corner notice (RCN) against fugitive gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is wanted in the Patti shootout in which a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker and his associate were shot dead in broad daylight on May 27.

Lakhbir, a native of Harike town who faces 11 criminal cases, including three of attempt to murder, had fled to Canada in 2017.

Two car-borne men had opened fire at Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Fauji, the Akali worker with a criminal past, and his aide Prabhjit Singh when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti. Their friend Samsher Singh, alias Shera, had received a bullet injury in his stomach.

Lakhbir’s name emerged in the shootout case after the Tarn Taran police arrested truck union leader Malkit Singh, alias Laddu, an associate of Patti Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill, for conspiring the killings.

The police had said Lakhbir demanded ₹20 lakh ransom from a Patti-based person. Fauji, an acquaintance of the person from whom the ransom was sought, had refused to pay the money, they claimed. Nursing a grudge, Landa hired history sheeter Preet Sekhon for executing Fauji and his aides, they added.

Lakhbir is facing cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tarn Taran, Moga, Ferozepur and Chandigarh.

“We had written to the Union government for pressing the Interpol to issue an RCN against Lakhbir, who is also involved in running drug smuggling racket in India from Canada. The Interpol on Friday issued the notice. Our teams are working to bring him back to Punjab soon,” said Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale.

The police have also identified one Happy Makhu, a gangster based abroad, in the Patti shootout case, who allegedly provided shelter to shooter Preet Sekhon after the latter executed the crime. “Happy is presently living in Greece. He is facing at least seven criminal cases in Punjab. We have also begun the process to extradite Happy,” said a senior police official.

Sekhon had claimed responsibility for the Patti killings on his purported Facebook page. He was also accused of shooting a bouncer dead in Amritsar.