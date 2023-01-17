Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patwari, accountant held in bribery cases in Haryana

Patwari, accountant held in bribery cases in Haryana

Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested an accountant of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) from Palwal and a halqa patwari from Hisar, red-handed while accepting bribes worth ₹50,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The vigilance bureau laid a trap and arrested him on a complaint filed by a resident of Bhiduki village in Hodal.

In another case, Manjeet, a halqa patwari posted at Kharar in Hisar district, was arrested while accepting a bribe of 5,000 in lieu of mutation of agricultural land.

Sign out