Patwaris upset over being called ‘corrupt’, stage protest

The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association on Saturday held a protest in Fatehabad and other parts of the state against the Haryana government for releasing a letter which includes 370 "corrupt" patwaris (revenue officials) and termed the list a "tactic of the government to defame them".

In a January 14 communication to deputy commissioners, the office of the financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), had written that the corrupt practices of these patwaris, who regularly deal with the public, brings a bad name to the government. The communication explicitly mentions the names of the corrupt revenue officials and the modus operandi to extract money from the public. Many patwaris who figure in the list of corrupt officials have been functioning at a particular village or tehsil for the last eight to 10 years.

“Private individuals deployed to assist the patwaris also work as brokers for them. A large number of people who visit patwaris for land related work get harassed as patwaris raise objections one after the another forcing citizens to bribe them,” said the communication by the office of the FCR.

Suresh Kumar, president of Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Fatehabad, said though the government report mentioned many patwaris taking bribes in the name of land demarcation and registration, the entire land demarcation and registration is not done by the patwaris.

“The land registration process is online, and fee is also paid on the E-Disha portal. This list was prepared by the intelligence officials to defame the patwaris and bring disrespect to our profession. We are exploring options of taking legal action against the government and will move the court,” he added.

The association has called a meeting of its members in Jind on Sunday to discuss further strategies. Association’s Sonepat president Sunny Dahiya said that the court can decide whether they are corrupt or honest, adding the government has no right to give certificates of corrupt.

“The government should tell on what parameters the report was prepared,” he added

As per sources, the report was prepared by intelligence officials and they have mentioned the names of tainted patwari, their associate, caste and modus operandi to harass the people.

A patwari, who is posted in Charkhi Dadri, said that his name was wrongly placed on the list, and he has not indulged in corrupt practices.

“If the association takes a strong step, we are ready to go on an indefinite strike. Why has the government not released a list of corrupt senior officials posted in every department,” he added.

As per the government’s confidential report, a patwari in southern Mahendergarh is busy in real estate business and his work is looked after by a middleman.