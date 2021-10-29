Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU alumnus appointed director general of National Productivity Council
chandigarh news

PAU alumnus appointed director general of National Productivity Council

Navinder Kumar Chanji, an alumnus from the 1980-batch of the college of agricultural engineering and technology, PAU, has been appointed director-general of the National Productivity Council, Union ministry of commerce and industry
Navinder Kumar Chanji, new director-general of the National Productivity Council, is an alumnus of PAU’s College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. (HT file)
Navinder Kumar Chanji, new director-general of the National Productivity Council, is an alumnus of PAU’s College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. (HT file)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT correspondent, Ludhiana

Navinder Kumar Chanji, an alumnus from the 1980-batch of the college of agricultural engineering and technology, Punjab Agricultural University, has been appointed director-general of the National Productivity Council, Union ministry of commerce and industry.

Chanji started his journey in the National Productivity Council (NPC) in 1987 and is the first alumnus from COAET and PAU to occupy this prestigious position. NPC undertakes research in the area of productivity and has been providing consultancy and training services in areas like industrial engineering, agri-business, economic services, quality management and human resources management to government, public and private sector organisations.

Ashok Kumar, dean of the college and chief patron of the alumni association, congratulated Chanji on achieving this prestigious position.

Kumar said that Chanji has been contributing to the mission of productivity enhancement of agriculture and industries for more than three decades in various capacities. Satish Kumar Gupta, president of the alumni association, said this is a proud moment for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out