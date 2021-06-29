PAU appeals public to donate artefacts for its rural life museum

The College of Community Science at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has made an appeal to the public to donate traditional Punjabi kitchen utensils, agricultural implements, handicrafts, furnishings and textiles, musical instruments, equipment and decorative pieces for display at its Museum of Rural Life of Punjab.

The appeal comes almost two months after thieves had struck at the museum and decamped with 141 items of 39 various types. Among the stolen items were 12 brass bells of three different sizes, brass utensils and traditional jewellery.

Police said the burglars had stolen 52 items from Room number 1, 47 items from Room 2, 12 items from Room 5, four items from Room 6 and 26 items from the Phulkari section.

The theft had taken place when the varsity was closed for outsiders and entry was allowed only from Gate Number 4. PAU officials had found out about the theft on April 19 when the varsity reopened. They, however, waited for two days before filing a complaint on April 21.

On April 26, the police had apprehended a youth, who was said to be the son of a Class-4 employee working at the varsity. They had recovered two brass plates from him, but the authorities said the recovered articles that did not belong to the museum.

According to the university, the stolen items were antique and some of those were centuries-old artwork depicting life in rural Punjab.

The police had questioned the staff and the lone security guard who was deployed at the museum when the theft had come to the light. The cops had also quizzed PAU officials over the “poor” security measures and absence of CCTV cameras at the museum. However, even after two months, cops have failed to make any headway in the case.

Sandeep Bains, dean, College of Community Science, said the museum is built in an “old-style architecture to look like a respectable house of the 18th Century”. “PAU is the only university in India to have a museum like this,” she added.

However, she maintained that they usually ask people to donate traditional valuables and artefacts and the latest request has nothing to do with the theft.

Bains said the museum has a collection of old farmsteads, cottages and mills portraying the living conditions. Stating that the museum showcases the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, she said the university will highly acknowledge the contribution people make in this regard.