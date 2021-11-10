PAU cotton scientist TH Singh passes away at 86

Punjab Agricultural University postgraduate studies dean Dr Tejinder Harpal Singh, who led the research on cotton at the varsity for over three decades, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Born on June 28, 1935 at Bhaini Dharerra village of Ludhiana, he joined the PAU service in 1969 as an assistant cotton scientist.

He led breeding in cotton and other crops as head of the department of plant breeding. His efforts have earned Punjab a place of prominence on the cotton map of the country. Singh and his team developed 18 high-yielding and short-duration varieties of Indian and American cotton.

He commanded not only his peer’s respect, but also that of the farmers. Singh was the recipient of nine awards, including the Dr GS Khush, distinguished professor award, from different organisations in recognition of his contributions. The Punjab governor had honoured as the ‘leader of survey team’ in 1984.