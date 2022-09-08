PAU forays into greener future with informative QR codes on trees
Trees at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will soon sport a QR code for instant information, including its age and benefits as a part of the larger Green and Clean Campus initiative
Soon, trees at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) sport a QR code for instant information, including its age and benefits. The same is part of the larger Green and Clean Campus initiative — which also includes the restoration of the rock garden, planned plantation drives, grooming of pathways, water facilities at entry gates and was launched on Wednesday.
The Green and Clean drive aims to sensitise the youth on the necessity of a compensator green cover and plantations especially in the context of urbanisation.
Sharing details of the initiative during the launch at the varsity’s library lawn vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the initiative would engage the PAU community in leading an environmentally-conscious lifestyle.
Gosal said the development and sustenance of green cover should be in unison with each other and one should not be compromised for the other. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” he called upon the students to become champions of greenery and cleanliness.
The university is armed with such ideas as plantation of native species, revival of water bodies, revamping of botanical garden, alternate blooming, tree-health assessment and management, theme gardens in large spaces, QR coding of trees for instant information, restoration of rock garden, grooming of pathways, water and washroom facilities at entry gates and upgrading of security in the campus. These would be taken up one by one to reinstate the pristine splendour of PAU.
Former horticulture executive engineer HS Sandhu traced the university’s contribution in the establishment of the famous Rose Garden in the city and other landscaping ventures in the state.
Dr Navtej Singh, DES, Chandigarh, stressed upon the need to sync plantations with architectural lines which was seconded by Dr Satish Narula, former DES, Chandigarh.
Student representative Dr Babanpreet Singh, meanwhile, dilated upon several points like conservation of natural resources and energy, banning of single use plastic, waste segregation, etc. as a way of giving back to society as well as nature.
The event, supported by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), also hosted former V-C MS Kang, other university officials, various heads of the departments, faculty and students.
