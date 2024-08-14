PAU hold activities on International Youth Day

The directorate of students’ welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a poster-making and poetry event on the themes of anti-ragging and youth power to celebrate International Youth Day on August 12. The event saw participation from students across PAU’s constituent colleges. The directorate of students’ welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a poster-making and poetry event on the themes of anti-ragging and youth power to celebrate International Youth Day on August 12. (HT File)

The event was attended by PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, as the chief guest, along with research director Ajmer Singh Dhatt, College of Community Science dean Kiran Bains, students’ welfare director Nirmal Jaura and communication additional director Tejinder Singh Riar.

In his address, Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised that youth are a valuable asset of any nation, and their current state reflects the future of the country. He highlighted the importance of students engaging in sports, arts and creative activities to contribute to a happier and more fulfilling environment. Gosal acknowledged the pressures of the digital age that can distract youth from their true goals but praised PAU students for excelling in various creative fields, showcasing the institution’s commitment to preparing outstanding citizens for the nation and Punjab.

Nirmal Jaura welcomed the attendees and mentioned that PAU students will participate in the national parade for Independence Day. He praised the contributions of youth globally and especially lauded the efforts of PAU students.

Winners of the day, Ashmit Malik from the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET) and Harsimar Kaur from the College of Community Science (COCS), secured the first prize, Srija Jain from the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (COBSH) won the second prize, while Tarandeep Kaur, also from COBSH, claimed the third prize, were felicitated by the chief guest and dignitaries on stage. Students Harman Maan, Davinder Singh, and Harleen Kaur presented their thoughts through poems and speeches during the event.