News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU pensioners stage protest at Thapar Hall over delayed payments

PAU pensioners stage protest at Thapar Hall over delayed payments

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 09, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Addressing the protestors, speakers pointed out that while the government had released grants for salaries, it refused to release funds for pensions

: The PAU Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association organised a protest today in front of Thapar Hall at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to expressed their grievances regarding the delay in pension payments.

Punjab Agriculture University Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association holding a protest against the delayed pensions outside Thapar hall in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
Punjab Agriculture University Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association holding a protest against the delayed pensions outside Thapar hall in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The protestors cited the Punjab government’s alleged indifference to their demands and difficulties.

Addressing the protestors, speakers pointed out that while the government had released grants for salaries, it refused to release funds for pensions. This delay has caused widespread dissatisfaction among the pensioners. Unlike Punjab government pensioners who receive their pensions punctually on the last day of every month, PAU pensioners alleged that they experience delays.

Additionally, the Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) for PAU pensioners faces a six-month delay, adding to their financial burden. For many of them, pensions are their primary source of income.

The speakers also emphasised that PAU pensioners are not receiving gratuity as per revised scales. DP Maur, president of the association, warned that if pension payments are not done by Monday, the protests would escalate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out