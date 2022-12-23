Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU student bags first prize at national conference in Kerala

PAU student bags first prize at national conference in Kerala

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Satinder Kaur, a PhD student of the department of human development and family studies, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels to the university by bagging the first position in the paper presentation during the 34th Biennial National Conference of Home Science Association of India on “incubation opportunities in home science for self-reliant India,” held at St Teresa’s College, Kochi, Kerala

Satinder Kaur, a PhD student from PAU, Ludhiana.
Satinder Kaur, a PhD student from PAU, Ludhiana.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Satinder Kaur, a PhD student of the department of human development and family studies, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels to the university by bagging the first position in the paper presentation during the 34th Biennial National Conference of Home Science Association of India on “incubation opportunities in home science for self-reliant India,” held at St Teresa’s College, Kochi, Kerala.

Her paper depicted gender differentials in the impact of selfie addiction on mental health of adolescents.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, Dean of the college Sandeep Bains, and co-author of the paper and head of the department Deepika Vig congratulated the student for her achievement.

V-C acknowledges efforts of students

The V-C on Thursday interacted with faculty members who were recently awarded certificates of appreciation for their sincere services by dean, College of Agriculture, Manav Indra Singh Gill. The appreciation of the committed faculty was based on the feedback from students.

Gosal said although teachers put in an inordinate amount of effort into preparing students for their future, their contribution is sometimes overlooked. “People may not realize how many teachers regularly give up their free time to provide students with the help or assistance they need,” he said.

He discussed the role of school education serving as bedrock for learning during higher studies. He urged teachers to focus on research-centric education as that needs constant reading and updating oneself about a subject. He said PAU would always value creative and inspiring mentors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out