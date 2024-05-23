PAU to join forces with IRRI for advanced research in rice

A delegation from the state, under the leadership of IAS KAP Sinha, Punjab special chief secretary, and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) in Varanasi. The team met with the director of ISARC Sudhanshu Singh, and deliberated with scientists to explore potential collaborations in developing new research facilities, capacity building, and joint research projects. (HT photo)

Sinha lauded IRRI as a leading institution in rice research, commending its successful partnership with the Odisha government. He expressed interest in replicating the model in Punjab, envisioning a collaborative effort to enhance rice research in the region and tackle the problem of rice straw burning.

During discussions, Gosal highlighted the longstanding relationship between PAU and IRRI, referencing prominent figures like Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, a world food prize recipient, and Dr Darshan Singh Brar, a renowned rice breeder. He identified several key areas for potential collaboration, including water management, soil health, climate change adaptation,and disease and pest management among others. He also revealed ongoing discussions with IRRI to organise an international conference at PAU, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and networking among scientists.

Sudhanshu Singh expressed IRRI’s readiness to collaborate with policymakers and national research and extension systems (NARES) to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and equity of the region’s rice-based agri-food sector, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He emphasised IRRI’s commitment to working on leading projects with the varsity and the state government.

The Punjab delegation included agriculture commissioner Neelima, agriculture director, S Jaswant Singh, and Jagjeet S Lore, Buta Singh, Nitika Sandhu, and Vishal Bector from PAU. The team toured IRRI’s advanced facilities, including the speed breeding lab, GIS lab for sensor-based crop monitoring, spectroscopy lab, and rice grain quality evaluation lab.

PAU start-up secures trademark

Ludhiana Agro Stubble Management Private Limited (ASMPL), a startup under Punjab Agri-Business Incubator (PABI) at the varsity here has secured trademark registration for its innovative solutions, aimed at managing agricultural stubble. The trademark certificate was issued on May 20.

Lauding the guidance and mentorship of PABI, Gosal observed that the trademark registration marked a milestone for the start-up. The achievement not only protects the company’s brand identity but also reinforces its market position and legal rights, he said.

TS Riar, principal investigator of PABI, said, “The trademark registration is a remarkable achievement for ASMPL. The successful thermal conductivity tests further validate the potential of their products in contributing to sustainable agriculture and construction practices.”

PABI business manager Karanvir Gill remarked, “We are thrilled to see ASPL reach this milestone. This success story serves as an inspiration for other startups in the incubator.” Recent test results of thermal conductivity measurement performed on the company’s rice stubble board demonstrate its potential as an effective building material, he told. The tests, conducted using the thermal conductivity of building material unit (model number H112N) at Thapar University’s mechanical engineering department, yielded promising results, he added. These results highlight the rice stubble board’s efficiency in thermal insulation, making it a viable alternative to conventional materials such as wood, which has a higher thermal conductivity of 0.17 W/mK, he said. This innovation could significantly reduce the environmental impact of building materials and promote the sustainable use of agricultural by-products, he observed.