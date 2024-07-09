PAU V-C inaugurates agri-skill training programme in Ludhiana

A 22-day training programme “Honing of Agriculture Skills” commenced on Tuesday at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with Syngenta Foundation India. In total, 35 youths are participating in the programme, aimed at brushing up agriculture-related knowledge and enhancing their skills in allied agri-enterprises. PAU officials during the event’s inauguration on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Inaugurating the programme, chief guest PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal called for youth empowerment and urged youngsters to avail farm related services being offered by the varsity. “It is high time to sharpen your skills in latest enterprises such as value addition, agro-processing, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, garment embellishment and many more, which open doors for sustainable family life through socio-economic empowerment,” he observed.

This year, students’ increasing interest in agricultural studies in the state than abroad was evident from the number of applications received during PAU’s current academic session, the V-C disclosed, adding that it outnumbered the last five year’s record, touching 5,446 (applications) in the current session.

Director of extension education MS Bhullar, while urging the youths to develop skills, cited examples of successful farmers and entrepreneurs who have made a mark in their respective fields with the scientific expertise and technical guidance of the varsity.

A higher official, Karanvir Nagpal, from Syngenta outlined the programmes being run by the company for the farmers’ welfare. Other representatives, including Rajendra Jog, Vikram Boradey and Rajendra Deshmukh attended the programme via online mode.

Associate director (skill development) Rupinder Kaur informed that the centre was rendering yeoman service to enable rural and urban populations cultivate skills, start their own businesses and reap financial gains for familial stability. The course, which kicked off on July 1 will conclude on July 30, she divulged, saying that it was a unique effort to wipe out unemployment and make youths self-employed by helping them to be job providers rather than job seekers.

From PAU, Preetinder Kaur, Dilpreet Talwar, Kuldeep Kaur and Kanwaljit Kaur; and from Syngenta, MS Malhi, Pankaj Chugh, Vinod Singh, Devesh Tiwari and Raja Ram Saharan attended the inaugural ceremony.