close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU warns against late blight potato disease

PAU warns against late blight potato disease

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2023 06:16 AM IST

The first symptoms of late blight appear as small, light to dark green, circular to irregular-shaped water-soaked spots

Experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have cautioned the farmers against the attack of late blight disease in potato crop.

PAU warns against late blight potato disease. (HT PHOTO)
PAU warns against late blight potato disease. (HT PHOTO)

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal advised the potato growers to adopt PAU recommendations for timely management of potato disease, which if not controlled can damage the entire crop.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

PS Sandhu, principal plant pathologist (oilseeds)-cum-head, department of plant pathology, disclosed, “Over the last one week, the temperature is ranging between 12-24 °C coupled with high night time relative humidity (>85 %) and leaf wetness due to dew formation in major potato belt of Punjab. The prevailing weather conditions are becoming congenial for the outbreak and spread of the late blight in the districts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ropar and Kapurthala.”

About its symptoms, he explained, “The first symptoms of late blight appear as small, light to dark green, circular to irregular-shaped water-soaked spots. During cool, moist weather, these lesions expand rapidly into large, dark brown or black lesions, often appearing greasy. A pale green to yellow border often surrounds the lesions.” Sandhu advised the potato growers to monitor their fields regularly and go in for preventive spray of contact fungicide like Indofil M45/Antracol/Kavach @ 500-700 g or Copper oxychloride 50 WP @ 750- 1000 g/acre in 250-350 litres of water before the appearance of late blight, at seven days interval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out