PAU holds webinar on role of nutrition gardens

The department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a national webinar on “nutritional security through nutrition garden: Role of extension personnel” for staffers of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farm advisory service centres and extension professionals.

More than 50 faculty members and students from PAU and KVKs of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu attended the webinar. The guest speaker was Rupa Upadhyay, professor at Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi. “In India, every one out of four child suffers from malnutrition. This is due to lack of education about balanced diet and lack of availability and non-accessibility to nutritional food and growing fast food culture,” she said.

She recommended eating 300 gram of vegetables and 100 gram of fruits each day and highlighted the role of nutritional gardening. She said that a nutrition garden can be built on a small piece of land, terrace, roof top or in pots. “One should grow seasonal and locally available crops. Perennial crops and herbs should also be grown in the nutrition garden,” she added.

The expert stressed upon the role of extension personnel in sensitising households to grow nutrition gardens, educating them in growing different types of such gardens, nutrient rich diet and cooking methods to ensure availability of nutrients present in food.

The webinar was organised under the guidance of Kiranjot Sidhu, head of department, who emphasised on the role of extension personnel in prevention of malnutrition and promotion of healthy lives.