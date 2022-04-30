PAU holds webinar on role of nutrition gardens
The department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a national webinar on “nutritional security through nutrition garden: Role of extension personnel” for staffers of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farm advisory service centres and extension professionals.
More than 50 faculty members and students from PAU and KVKs of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu attended the webinar. The guest speaker was Rupa Upadhyay, professor at Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi. “In India, every one out of four child suffers from malnutrition. This is due to lack of education about balanced diet and lack of availability and non-accessibility to nutritional food and growing fast food culture,” she said.
She recommended eating 300 gram of vegetables and 100 gram of fruits each day and highlighted the role of nutritional gardening. She said that a nutrition garden can be built on a small piece of land, terrace, roof top or in pots. “One should grow seasonal and locally available crops. Perennial crops and herbs should also be grown in the nutrition garden,” she added.
The expert stressed upon the role of extension personnel in sensitising households to grow nutrition gardens, educating them in growing different types of such gardens, nutrient rich diet and cooking methods to ensure availability of nutrients present in food.
The webinar was organised under the guidance of Kiranjot Sidhu, head of department, who emphasised on the role of extension personnel in prevention of malnutrition and promotion of healthy lives.
-
Kenyan delegation discusses area of cooperation at PAU
A three-member delegation comprising governor of Kenya Patrick Khaemba and minister of agriculture Mary Nzomo visited Punjab Agricultural University on Friday to discuss mutual areas of cooperation. Khaemba's wife Lydia Seroney was also part of the delegation. The visiting delegation interacted with the senior officials of PAU, deans of constituent colleges, additional directors of research and extension education and heads of various departments.
-
Structural safety guidelines prescribe 3-4 audits during construction: Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday released the structural safety guidelines, which developers have to follow during construction of high-rise projects in the state, at the concluding session of the Sewocon before addressing the gathering of RWA members. Khattar said according to the new guidelines, the developer will have to ensure structural audit of the project at least three to four times during the construction phase.
-
Mercury touches 45.9 degrees in Gurugram, orange alert for next two days
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange heatwave alert for the next two days for the south Haryana region and a yellow alert for Monday.
-
No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don't last long. Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.
-
Prof Nitin Karmalkar stresses on responsible use of social media
Savitribai Phule Pune University, vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar was speaking at the inauguration programme of the second Marathi social media Sammelan organised by Digital Media Premi Mandali, SPPU and Miracle Events, on Friday. Prof Karmalkar said, SPPU is not operational on the Twitter platform and still it is connected to more than seven lakh students. Following the inaugural programme in the first session, Devata Chavan-Patil and Nitin Vaidya, participants, spoke about 'Directions and Direction of Social Media'.
