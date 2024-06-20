 Pay attention to development works in your areas: CM to AAP leaders - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pay attention to development works in your areas: CM to AAP leaders

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and office-bearers of Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and office-bearers of Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Lok Sabha election results and important issues of both the areas were discussed at the meeting.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurdaspur candidate Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Khadoor Sahib nominee Laljit Singh Bhullar lost the recently concluded general election.

During the meeting, Mann directed them both to pay special attention to the development work in their areas and hear people’s complaints at the grassroots level, according to a party release.

The CM thanked the AAP workers for their hard work and dedication during the elections and said that the workers are the backbone of the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pay attention to development works in your areas: CM to AAP leaders
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On