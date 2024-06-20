Pay attention to development works in your areas: CM to AAP leaders

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and office-bearers of Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Lok Sabha election results and important issues of both the areas were discussed at the meeting.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurdaspur candidate Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Khadoor Sahib nominee Laljit Singh Bhullar lost the recently concluded general election.

During the meeting, Mann directed them both to pay special attention to the development work in their areas and hear people’s complaints at the grassroots level, according to a party release.

The CM thanked the AAP workers for their hard work and dedication during the elections and said that the workers are the backbone of the party.