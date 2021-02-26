IND USA
After the MC General House had passed a resolution to the effect in 2018, the MC had notified in 2019 a sewerage cess of 30% of the water charges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Paying 30% cess on hiked water tariff a bane for Chandigarh residents

The sewerage cess was introduced in June 2019, but with the recent water tariff hike, the real burden of the cess is being felt for the first time
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:40 AM IST

In addition to paying a hefty water tariff, which was hiked by 200% in September last year, residents must now also pay a sizable sewerage cess.

In the latest bills received by city residents, the 30% cess charges imposed by the municipal corporation on the water tariff have increased manifold. For instance, a resident of Sector 16, who used to pay 700 as sewerage cess, has to pay 1,538 now, more than twice.

The sewerage cess was introduced in June 2019, but with the recent water tariff hike, the real burden of the cess is being felt for the first time.

Terming the imposition of the cess as arbitrary, advocate and legal analyst Anil Malhotra of Sector 16 said, “Section 399 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, as applicable to Chandigarh, in Part B allows by-laws to be made relating to water supply, drainage and sewage disposal under 26 specified heads. However, none of them authorises or warrants levy of sewerage cess. Hence, the UT by-laws are beyond powers of the MC, unwarranted, unfounded in law and have no legal basis of levy.”

After the MC General House had passed a resolution to the effect in 2018, the MC had notified in 2019 a sewerage cess of 30% of the water charges.

In September 2020, the UT administration had notified a hike between 50% and 200% in water tariff depending upon the category of user and water consumption level. After facing a public outcry and criticism from the opposition, however, the MC General House had passed a resolution in October, asking the administration to withdraw the notification and stick to the existing rates till the pandemic lasts. The resolution was then sent to the administration for its approval.

“Even though MC officials say that the increase in water tariff ranges between 39% to 184%, it is much more because of the sewerage cess,” said RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association.

“Earlier it (cess) was fixed at 10 per water connection, then it was increased to 60. But fixing it at 30% of water charges is too steep. The MC should reverse it to fixed charges,” added Garg.

Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village

By HT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Noted Punjabi singer-actor Sardool Sikandar (60) was laid to rest at his native Kheri Naudh Singh village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The last warmest day in the month was recorded on February 23 in 2006, when the temperature had gone up to 32°C
The commission suggested that the pre-board and final board examinations for classes 10 and 12 may be conducted in classrooms with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare . (ht file)
chandigarh news

Child rights panel recommends online exams for nursery to Class 8 students

By Deepa Sharma Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Since Covid cases are again showing a slight surge in Punjab, the commission received phone calls and email from parents and students, requesting online exams
Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’ and his two aides in Police custody in Amritsar on Thursday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

History-sheeter Shera, two aides held with heroin, guns in Amritsar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Shera was allegedly involved in heroin and weapon smuggling and facing nine criminal cases across Punjab
Against a target of 24, 516, only 10,564 health workers have been immunised in Chandigarh since January 16. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health workers’ vaccination wraps up in Chandigarh with 43% coverage

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Phase 2 comprising seniors and those over 45 with comorbidities to begin on March 1; frontline workers to be immunised till March 6
Having remained in political wilderness for all these months, Ashok Tanwar said that the Morcha will be an agent of positive changes and a platform to give voice to the voiceless. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Former MP Tanwar launches Apna Bharat Morcha

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Fifteen months after he quit the Congress citing serious internal contradictions and existential crisis in the party, former MP Ashok Tanwar on Thursday launched Apna Bharat Morcha, a socio-political platform
The HC also sought similar details from the district and sessions judges with stages of trials to ensure their speedy disposal. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

HC seeks details of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs from trial courts, govts

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought requisite information about criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh
Last panchayat polls were held in Haryana in January 2016. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking panchayat polls

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Haryana government on notice on a plea seeking panchayat polls
The HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh, while acting on Yuvraj Singh’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR, has sought response by March 26. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

No coercive action against ex-cricketer Yuvraj till further orders: HC to Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked the Haryana Police to not to take any coercive action against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a criminal case registered in Hisar district earlier this month on allegations of making casteist remarks
Haryana home minister Anil Vij had written to additional chief secretary, home, seeking a proposal containing names of IPS officers to be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration as the next DGP. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Row over DGP’s extension: Vij quotes tenure policy orders to defend his stance

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Defending his move to seek a new director general of police (DGP), Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava was repatriated by the central government for a period of two years as per the tenure policy for IPS on central deputation
As many as 301 cases were registered in Shimla district and 229 in Mandi, while 221 cases were registered in Kullu and 206 in the police district of Baddi. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Year on, demand to cancel cases against Covid-19 guideline violators in HP

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Though the BJP government is undecided, the issue is likely to come up in the budget session of the assembly, beginning on Friday
Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu's aide claimed he was being targeted for supporting farmers against the three farm laws .(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Income Tax raids at Haryana MLA Balraj Kundu's homes, offices

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • A caretaker at Kundu's Rohtak office said the IT raids were politically motivated.
Only the chief minister is authorised to take a call on a director general of police’s posting, say officials. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CM Khattar unlikely to accede to Vij’s demand for change of DGP

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Home department explains legal position on minimum tenure of two years, apex court’s rejection of Haryana’s amended law on tenure
The seized cash and weapons. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

4 held with 29 lakh drug money, weapons in Amritsar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Police say the arrested accused had been in contact with Pakistani smugglers for the supply of drugs and weapons
