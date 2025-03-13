PDA demolishes illegal colony in Patiala

In a major crackdown against illegal colonies mushrooming on the outskirts of the district, the Patiala Development Authority (PDA), on Tuesday demolished an under-construction unauthorised colony at Alipur Arryian village on the Patiala-Sirhind highway. In a major crackdown against illegal colonies mushrooming on the outskirts of the district, the Patiala Development Authority (PDA), on Tuesday demolished an under-construction unauthorised colony at Alipur Arryian village on the Patiala-Sirhind highway. (HT Photo)

The PDA officials said the colony was developed in the clear violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995. The PDA officials said the colony owners had already been issued the notices regarding the violations.

The regulatory authority, PDA, is learned to have taken the action following a probe into the matter after the Vigilance Bureau stopped the construction of this illegal colony on February 24. The PDA had to initiate disciplinary action against a clerk of theirs for sitting on a request, for months, to file an FIR against the developers of this illegal colony.

The vigilance had raised the questions over PDA officials’ “inaction” despite declaring it an unauthorised colony more than a year ago.

“The demolition sends a strong warning to illegal developers that operating in the district. We are making it clear that strict action would continue against the unauthorised colonies so as to protect the public from investing their hard-earned money in unapproved projects. Such actions will curb the unplanned urban expansion,” said Jashanpreet Kaur, additional chief administrator, PDA.

She added that they had already issued notices to several other unauthorised developers. “If they fail to provide necessary approvals within the stipulated time, a similar demolition drives will follow, and FIRs under the PAPRA Act, 1995, will be registered against them,” Kaur said.

Meanwhile, PDA officials urged city dwellers to verify the approval of the colony from the PDA or government authorities before purchasing any property.

Officials reiterated their commitment to a planned urban development and warned that any illegal construction within Patiala’s jurisdiction would face severe consequences.