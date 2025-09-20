PDP chief Mufti asks home minister Shah to take humanitarian view of case against Yasin Malik

J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging a compassionate and urgent review of jailed JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s case. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

The letter, that was released on social media, highlighted Malik’s transformation from armed resistance to non-violent political engagement, describing his 1994 decision to renounce violence as a “rare and courageous step” towards reconciliation.

PDP president said that Malik had acted as a bridge during critical peace efforts, engaging in back-channel dialogues with Indian agencies and participating in talks across successive governments with tacit official consent.

Mehbooba said that Malik is facing long imprisonment or even death threat and cautioned that such a move would “shatter the fragile trust essential for meaningful dialogue” and risk alienating Kashmiris further from democratic processes.

“The spirit of India, I firmly believe, lies in our capacity to show magnanimity and uphold promises made in pursuit of peace,” Mehbooba wrote in her appeal, stressing that closing doors on Malik’s case could perpetuate the cycle of conflict and extinguish hope for reconciliation.”

Calling for justice tempered with mercy, she urged the home minister to exercise democratic instruments to “honour both justice and compassion” by reassessing Malik’s case.

“I have written to Home Minister @AmitShah Ji seeking a compassionate review of Yasin Malik’s case. At a time when J&K desperately needs healing and reconciliation, shutting the door forever on a man who once renounced violence for political engagement will only deepen alienation. Justice must walk hand in hand with mercy,” Mufti wrote on X.