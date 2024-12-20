PDP leader opposes proposed GST hike on Kashmiri shawls

Former minister and senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar on Friday voiced strong opposition to the proposed goods and services tax (GST) hike on Kashmiri shawls from 12% to 28%, warning that such a move would devastate Kashmir’s fragile economy and leave thousands of artisans in distress. Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar warned that the heavy taxation would render Kashmiri shawls unaffordable, potentially collapsing the centuries-old industry. (HT File)

In a statement, Akhtar described the tax increase as a severe blow to an already struggling sector, calling it an “attempt to crush the artistic genius of Kashmir under the weight of excessive taxation.” He highlighted the historic significance of shawl making in the region, where skilled artisans have meticulously preserved the craft for centuries, despite tumultuous circumstances.

“Kashmiri shawl weavers, with their delicate fingers, create masterpieces admired globally. This proposed taxation is nothing less than an assault on their heritage and a threat to their survival. Families dependent on this craft risk being pushed into starvation,” Akhtar said.

He warned that the heavy taxation would render Kashmiri shawls unaffordable, potentially collapsing the centuries-old industry. “This is akin to reviving the oppressive practices of the despotic Maharaja rule, where shawl makers were crushed under heavy taxation. Are we witnessing a deliberate attempt to plunge Kashmir into deeper crises?” he questioned.

For over seven centuries, the craft of shawl making has been a cornerstone of Kashmir’s cultural identity and economic survival. Akhtar said that imposing such exorbitant taxes would erode this rich heritage and exacerbate the economic woes of thousands of artisans whose livelihoods depend on it.

The PDP leader urged the government to roll back the proposed hike, warning of extreme hardship for the handicraft sector if the decision is not reversed. He said there is a dire need to protect the artisans and preserve the craft, which he described as a “living testimony to Kashmir’s artistic genius and creativity.”