Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Stray dogs maul peacock to death in Mohali

Stray dogs maul peacock to death in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 05, 2023 01:24 AM IST

Mohali residents spotted the dead peacock on Thursday morning and informed activist and former councillor Raja Kanwarjot Singh

A peacock, suspected to have been mauled by a pack of stray dogs, was found dead at a park in Phase 2 area of Mohali on Thursday.

Ropar district forest officer Kulraj Singh said, “The post-mortem reports revealed injury marks on the body of the peacock which appears to have died after being attacked by stray dogs.” (HT File Photo)
Ropar district forest officer Kulraj Singh said, “The post-mortem reports revealed injury marks on the body of the peacock which appears to have died after being attacked by stray dogs.” (HT File Photo)

Sharing details about the same, Ropar district forest officer (DFO) Kulraj Singh said, “The post-mortem reports revealed injury marks on the body of the peacock which appears to have died after being attacked by stray dogs.”

Residents spotted the dead peacock on Thursday morning and informed activist and former councillor Raja Kanwarjot Singh. “I was aware that there is a protocol to dispose of the endangered species after which we called wildlife officials,” Kanwarjot said.

Mohali wildlife forest guard Tejinder Singh Sodhi reached the spot and took the dead bird. “We got the postmortem conducted on the bird and the report reveals that the bird had injury marks, likely from an attack by stray dogs. We have cremated the bird as per the Wildlife Protection Act at the Siswan Wildlife Sanctuary. There is no foul play in the incident,” Sodhi said. He said peacock, being a slow flying bird, often fell prey stay dogs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohali park peacock + 1 more
mohali park peacock
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out