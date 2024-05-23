 PEC director approaches HC against his relieving orders from Chandigarh administrator - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PEC director approaches HC against his relieving orders from Chandigarh administrator

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Setia, a professor (civil engineering) from NIT Kurukshetra, was appointed the PEC director in August 2021 for a period of five years. His relieving orders were issued on May 16 with effect from June 3 as the retirement age, as per PEC’s Memorandum of Association (MOA), is 62.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) director Baldev Setia has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the UT administration’s May 16 notification whereby he has been relieved of the post from June 3, the day he attains 62 years of age.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) director Baldev Setia has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the UT administration’s May 16 notification whereby he has been relieved of the post from June 3, the day he attains 62 years of age. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) director Baldev Setia has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the UT administration’s May 16 notification whereby he has been relieved of the post from June 3, the day he attains 62 years of age. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Setia, a professor (civil engineering) from NIT Kurukshetra, was appointed the PEC director in August 2021 for a period of five years. His relieving orders were issued on May 16 with effect from June 3 as the retirement age, as per PEC’s Memorandum of Association (MOA), is 62.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As an interim measure, it was announced that PEC deputy director Siby John would perform the duties of the director till the appointment of a new director.

As per Setia, the Centre had issued a notification in March 2022 wherein the retirement age of teaching faculty was raised to 65 years and this notification has been adopted by the Chandigarh administration.

As per his lawyer RPS Bara, Setia has argued that the board of governors of PEC had enhanced the retirement age of faculty to 65 years, and had also made a recommendation to Chandigarh administration on October 30, 2023, to increase the retirement age of the director to 65 years. However, UT has not amended the MoA or taken any action on the recommendation, it says.

The plea seeks that the May 16 order be quashed and UT be directed to amend the MoA, increasing the date of retirement of directors to 65 years. PEC director Baldev Setia was unavailable for comments. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on May 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PEC director approaches HC against his relieving orders from Chandigarh administrator
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On