Peddlers properties worth 1-cr attached in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir’s Anantnag attached properties worth ₹1 crore belonging to three different individuals under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Three drug peddlers in Sopore & Handwara towns of north Kashmir were also arrested and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, the officials said. (iStock)

Police said that a single-storey residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at ₹20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, a resident of Nowshera, Srigufwara, have been attached in Nowshera Srigufwara.

“Bilal is implicated in FIR No. 57/2021 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act, linked to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances, “ a police spokesperson said in a statement.

In Sirhama Srigufwara, a residential house on a one-Kanal plot, worth ₹40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, a resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized.

“Ganaie is involved in FIR No. 99/2021 under the NDPS Act, related to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband, “ the statement said

In Ainoo Aishmuqam, a residential house valued at ₹40 lakhs, owned by Rouf Ahmad Nanda, a resident of Ainoo, Aishmuqam, has been attached.

“Nanda is implicated in FIR No. 34/2022 under Sections 8/15-29 of the NDPS Act,” he said.

The seized properties will remain under the custody of authorities until legal proceedings are finalised.

“These decisive actions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and send a strong message to offenders, “ the spokesperson said.

Police arrest 3 with drugs in North Kashmir

Police arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore & Handwara towns of north Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession, the officials said on Monday.

“In Sopore, a police party of Tarzoo police station at a checkpoint at Sofi Hamam intercepted a vehicle with two persons and contraband, “ the spokesperson said.

They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Maqbool Malla resident of Shercolony B and Mohammad Shafi Gojri son of Late Ghulam ud Din Gojri resident of Ningli Hatishah.

“During search, police party was able to recover 2 kg 12 gram of contraband poppy straw like substance from their possession. Both have been arrested and vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” he said.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 123/2024 under relevant sections of Law has been registered at Tarzoo police station and investigation has been initiated.

In Handwara, a police party headed by incharge-police post Chogul at a checkpoint established at Unisoo near Bed College intercepted a person identified as Ab Rehman Ganie son of Gh Rasool Ganie resident of Zaloora.

“During search, 260 grams of contraband Charas-like substances has been recovered from his possession. Accordingly, he has been arrested and shifted to police station for further investigation. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police station Handwara and investigation initiated, “ the spokesperson said.