People feel betrayed in Congress-ruled Himachal, K’taka, Telangana: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there were blackouts when the Congress was in power before 2014 but India’s production has doubled in the last decade and it is exporting electricity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the event to mark the launch of multiple projects in the state, in Hisar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of an 800-MW ultra-critical modern unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at Kail village in Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister said Haryana is seeing “double speed of the BJP’s double-engine government”. The project will be built by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a cost of ₹7272.06 crore. The total project cost is ₹8469.12 crore, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) said.

“The Congress model has proved to be a complete lie as it focuses only on (winning) power. The BJP model is based on truth,” Modi said. “People are being betrayed in Congress-ruled states. In Himachal Pradesh, people are upset as all development work is stalled, while in Karnataka, everything from electricity to milk is getting expensive under the Congress government,” he said

The thermal power unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around ₹8,470 crore, is expected to become operational by March 2029. It will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Taking forward the vision of Gobardhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant at Mukarabpur. The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in organic waste management, while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation.

Days after the Telangana government faced a nationwide backlash for razing trees in several acres near Hyderabad’s Central University, Modi said: “They (Congress government) are busy clearing jungles, while the BJP government is making biogas plants to generate renewable energy.”

Modi digitally inaugurated the 14.4-km Rewari bypass project worth around ₹1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The bypass will decongest Rewari city, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by an hour, and boost economic activity in the region.

During his 25-minute speech, the PM counted on the achievements of BJP governments at the center and in the state also cornered the Congress party.

Modi said that for them politics is a way of service that is why “BJP does what it says”, while on the other hand, Congress and its ruled states have betrayed the public.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana cabinet ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana, MPs Naveen Jindal, Rekha Sharma and Ram Chander Jangra were among those present on the occasion.