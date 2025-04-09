People’s support must to end drug menace, says Punjab governor

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria-led ‘padyatra’, which was launched from Kartarpur Sahib corridor at Dera Baba Nanak against drugs on April 3, culminated at Jallianwala Bagh in presence of BJP’s Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu among others in Amritsar on Tuesday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria along with Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahneyat the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Urging people to eliminate the drug menace, Kataria said during his address at Jallianwala Bagh that there was no place for drugs in Punjab that had sacrificed the most for the country and religion. He appealed to the people to launch a mass movement against drugs as he said that no government could eliminate it without people’s support. He also appealed to the leaders of various parties present on the stage to join hands to end the menace.

He said the committees formed to ensure security of the border villages, which are doing a good job in stopping drug smuggling, should be given more funds for development of their villages based on their performance.

Notably, while interacting with mediapersons, Jakhar took a jibe at Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, claiming that it copied the programme initiated by the governor against drugs. “Though the state government is also taking out processions against drugs, there is a difference between the programmes of both sides. The governor’s procession shows sincerity, while AAP government’s shows publicity,” he said.

Regarding the arrest of a female cop in Bathinda in a drug case, he said, “People are questioning the patronage being given to the lady. The CM and DGP should answer.”

Earlier, the governor paid obeisance at Golden Temple at 4 am. He offered his shoulder to the Palki Sahib (palanquin) and performed seva.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi were also present.