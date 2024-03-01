Perception that government not acceding to farmers’ demands incorrect: Centre to Punjab and Haryana HC

The central government on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the perception that the government is not acceding to the demands of the protesting farmers is not correct. The affidavit has been submitted in clutch of petitions — one such moved by advocate Uday Pratap Singh, seeking directions to end restrictions imposed by invoking section 144 CrPC in parts of Haryana and suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS.

“… The contention that the government has not addressed the farmers’ demands is factually incorrect and is therefore, denied. The sensitivity of the Union government is manifested from the fact that soon after receiving communication from the farmers (on February 6), the government acted swiftly and three ministers rushed to Chandigarh to hold meetings with representatives of farmers’ unions,” the affidavit submitted by Sandeep Kumar, undersecretary, ministry of home affairs said in response to PILs before the high court adding that court may pass appropriate orders as deemed fit in “national interest”.

Demanding a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s formula, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and labourers, withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020-21 protest, hundreds of farmers are camping at Shambhu near Ambala and Khanauri border in Jind in response to the Delhi Chalo agitation led by two outfits – Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur).

Four rounds of talks of farmer leaders with the Centre have failed.

The centre has told high court that the meetings with farmers unions ended on a positive note and the leaders had stated that they would discuss the government offer with their members and would come back. The government had reached out again to the farmers unions’ leaders to engage in deliberations to resolve the issues, it says.

The affidavit also gives details of steps taken by the Centre for the betterment of the socio-economic status of the farmer community through increase in budget allocation, MSP at 50% over the cost of production, Price Support System (PSS), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, PMKISAM, Institutional Credit for agriculture sector, agricultural infrastructure funds, promotion of FPOs, Per Drop More Crop, E-Nam marketing platform under various headings.

“…As per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Report, increase of 1-1/2 times MSP of the weighted average cost of production has been implemented resulting in bumper procurement at MSP. Better solution is expected if the farmers’ unions send their representatives to the committee, which has been set up by the government in 2022,” the affidavit says adding that several opportunities have been given to farmer groups to participate in talks to resolve outstanding issues.

Meanwhile, the court has issued notice to the Haryana and Punjab governments on a plea seeking judicial inquiry into the death of farmer Shubh Karan Singh at Khanauri border. During the hearing, the court also questioned Punjab’s counsel on the delay in conducting his post-mortem and sought a post-mortem report on the next date of hearing.

Later, Punjab government counsel told the court that an FIR for murder had been registered and a post-mortem has been conducted.

The court also issued notice on the plea from Punjab Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa to register an FIR alleging that violence, abduction and criminal assault against farmers by security forces at Khanauri and Shambhu borders.

The court has also sought orders passed by Haryana and Punjab whereby internet services were suspended in several districts. The matter will now be taken up on March 7.