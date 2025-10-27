Permission dispute puts Guru Teg Bahadur event at Panjab University in limbo

Uncertainty prevails over a seminar proposed to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary at Panjab University on Monday, with students claiming they were denied permission from the authorities and the university maintaining that proper procedure for approval was not followed.

Meanwhile, invites for the seminar, announced by Sath Party and PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Ashmeet Singh, have already been circulated, with Student Centre set as the venue.

Ashmeet, who is from Sath Party, had uploaded a video online, alleging that PU administration had denied permission for the event. He alleged that they had written a letter, seeking permission to hold the seminar, titled “Current political situation of India and human rights”, at the PU Law Auditorium. But PU had issues with the speakers, including Sikh activist Ajmer Singh and slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s brother Amarjit Singh Khalra.

Ashmeet alleged that the permission was denied due to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) influence within PU. He also alleged that he was harassed when he put up Jaswant Singh Khalra’s picture in his official room.

Dean student welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said the students had approached him for permission to hold the seminar in the Golden Jubilee Hall. “Since it’s an event of a religious nature, we asked the students for some documents regarding the speakers, which they hadn’t provided even till Sunday night,” he added.

Chauhan claimed that this was required for holding any event of religious nature in the varsity. The documents sought include the speaker’s curriculum vitae (CV) and the work they have done on the ninth Sikh guru’s life. Officials said instead of taking permission through the right channels, the students took to social media to force PU to allow this event.

Even as an invite has been issued for the event for Monday afternoon, PU maintained that they had not given any permission and the chief of university security will monitor the event.

Anandpur Sahib MP and former PUCSC president Malvinder Singh Kang also wrote to vice-chancellor Renu Vig regarding the seminar.

“It is with dismay that I note the administration’s decision to withhold approval for this seminar, citing alleged concerns about the participation of Ajmer Singh, a respected Sikh political analyst and scholar of international repute. The stated rationale that Singh is a controversial figure due to his past lacks both merit and substance,” he wrote.

“The denial of this seminar is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern that threatens to stifle the vibrant Sikh heritage and the voices of Punjab’s youth,” he added and described how Ashmeet being asked to remove Khalra’s picture from his office also underscored this trend. He urged the V-C to grant permission for this event.