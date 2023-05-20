Five days on, smoke continues to emanate from Tajpur dumpsite

On the fifth day after a fire broke out at Tajpur dumpsite, five fire tenders on Saturday deployed to douse the flames have made multiple rounds as smoke continues to emanate from the heaps of garbage. On the fifth day after a fire broke out at Tajpur dumpsite, five fire tenders on Saturday deployed to douse the flames. (HT File Photo)

The fire that broke out on Tuesday evening had engulfed the nearby area with smoke and fire tenders have been battling to get it under control.

As per officials, although there are no visible flames at the dumpsite, fore tenders have continued doing rounds as the smog can become the reason behind fire. They added that the fire tenders do over 20 rounds per day.

Fire officer Rajinder Singh said, “Five fire tenders were deployed at 8 am and fighters have been working tirelessly to deal with the smog from the dumpsite”.

“The fire has significantly disrupted the operations of the fire department and it is grappling with a severe shortage of staff. In summers, we witness incidents of fire daily and the dumpsite fire has strained our limited resources,” he added.

Areas which have been affected due to the fire at Tajpur dumpsite include Mahavir Jain Colony, GK Estate, Puneet Colony, Namdev Colony and Kakka Village.

