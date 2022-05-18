PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail

In the second such incident in 10 days, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that assistant superintendent of jail, Jasvir Chand, told them that the accused was checked at the jail’s main gate and the tobacco hidden in his shoe was found. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 54 of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.

On May 6, CRPF personnel deputed in Ludhiana Central Jail had nabbed PESCO employee Surjit Singh when he was trying to sneak in tobacco into the complex.