PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail
In the second such incident in 10 days, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan.
ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that assistant superintendent of jail, Jasvir Chand, told them that the accused was checked at the jail’s main gate and the tobacco hidden in his shoe was found. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 54 of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.
On May 6, CRPF personnel deputed in Ludhiana Central Jail had nabbed PESCO employee Surjit Singh when he was trying to sneak in tobacco into the complex.
-
Industry minister to review ongoing projects on two-day visit to Gautam Budh Nagar
Minister for industrial development, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Uttar Pradesh, will be on a two-day visit to review ongoing projects and incumbent targets, beginning May 19. This will be the minister's second Noida visit, after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed its second term in office. During his first visit on April 17, the city's foundation day, Nandi inaugurated projects worth ₹107 crore. Former minister Satish Mahana used to conduct monthly reviews of projects.
-
TPS hearing: Uruli Devachi landowners want residential zone at one place
Following the nod from Pune Municipal Corporation general body in March 2022, the draft plans of two town planning schemes were proposed in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi after incorporating the two areas post merger of 23 villages. After giving a month for suggestions and objections from residents and landowners, the first hearing for TPS was heard at PMC with city engineer Prashant Waghmare and his team on Tuesday.
-
Delhi govt to meet non-conforming industrial area groups, revamp on agenda
New Delhi: Industries minister Satyendar Jain will hold meetings with associations of 25 non-conforming industrial areas, including Mundka where at least 27 people died in a devastating fire in a commercial building near the industrial area, between Wednesday and Friday to discuss redevelopment of the clusters, including preparation of the layout plans, said senior government officials.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Panel discusses names of Delhi markets to be chosen for revamp
New Delhi: The five retail markets that the Delhi government is going to select for redevelopment are likely to be from five different parts of the capital so that the growth of businesses and creation of jobs can be distributed across the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The selection committee tasked with choosing five markets for redevelopment on Tuesday deliberated on names of several markets.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics