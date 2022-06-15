PETA turns up the heat on meat-eating at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 Plaza

In a bid to promote veganism and urge people to adopt the lifestyle, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organised a performance near the fountain at the Sector-17 Plaza on Tuesday.

A volunteer from the animal rights non-profit organisation was “barbecued” on a cardboard charcoal grill, set up to send out the message that all animals, including humans are made of flesh, blood and bone.

PETA has been carrying out similar performances and putting up billboards in other cities of the country as well to highlight ways in which the meat, egg and dairy industries are adversely affecting the environment.

Man loses ₹2.5 lakh in immigration fraud

Chandigarh A resident of Sector 44 was duped of ₹2.5 lakh in an immigration fraud. In his complaint, Mohinder Pal Singh of Patiala said the accused, Karan Dhindsa, owner of an immigration company Way to Abroad, Sector 35, cheated him of ₹2.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a work visa for Canada. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The accused has been arrested.

Book on Kashmir crisis released

Chandigarh Punjab Arts Council chairperson Surjit Patar released Nirmal Jaswal’s novel “Red Wine Zindagi” at Punjab Kala Bhawan on Tuesday. Professor Rakesh Kumar, who retired from Government Girls College, Ludhiana and Punjabi Sahit Academy president Lakhvinder Johal were the guests of honour. Writer-journalist Nirupama Dutt also spoke at the event. Jaswal’s novel shines the spotlight on terrorism in Kashmir, the plight of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits and how these events shaped the life of refugees.

Interdisciplinary lecture at PU

Chandigarh The departments of emerging areas building, comprising the Centre for Human Rights and Duties, University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development, Centre for Police Administration, Centre for Social Work, among others, organised an interdisciplinary lecture series on the theme “Indian Culture and Human Rights” and “Food Safety and Standards : A Public Health concern”. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited director general (vigilance and enforcement) Satya Narayan Sabat was the guest speaker.

Mental well-being in focus at MCM

Chandigarh The personality development club of MCM DAV College for Women, organised an interactive session, “Mind Entity - The Kinetics of Success”. ShriShiksha founder and CEO Tavishi Kumar was the speaker for the session and emphasised on the importance of mental well-being and internal peace. Over 170 people participated in the event.

Annual day function at boys’ hostel

Chandigarh Panjab University’s boys’ hostel 3 held its annual day function. Government of Haryana special secretary (revenue and disaster management) RS Verma presided over the function as the chief guest. Students, mess workers and employees attended the function.

IGNOU starts re-registration

Chandigarh Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the re-registration process for all bachelor’s and master’s programmes for the session of July 2022. Interested applicants can submit their re-registration forms online till June 30 and seek information from the website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, said Dr Savita Panwar, regional director.

Cricket tourney from June 18

Chandigarh As many as eight teams will participate in the CRIC8inNET U-16 cricket tournament, which will be organised under the supervision of former Haryana Ranji player and selector Surinder Singh Baijee, from June 18. There will be no entry fee for the participating teams. “As many as 18 matches will be organised in the tournament at the cricket ground of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19,” Baijee said.

MC employees protest over DC rate\

Chandigarh The joint action committee of municipal corporation employees and workers on Tuesday staged a protest against the UT administration for a “low” increase in the DC rates in Sector 17 here. The administration had on Monday announced 3 to 15% increase in DC rates, but for 169 categories there was no increase. Convener Ashwani Kumar said, “For a major section of employees there is no increase at all. For all categories we had demanded a 21% increase.”