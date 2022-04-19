Petrol pump employee bludgeoned to death in Moga
A petrol pump employee was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants on the Moga-Barnala national highway near Bode village in Nihal Singh Wala sub-division on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Joginder Singh of Bode village in Moga district. Police said that as per preliminary investigation, unidentified persons attacked Joginder with a baseball bat after an argument.
Assistant superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam said that the incident took place at 11 pm on Sunday night. “Police have initiated the investigation after registering a case and we are also checking the CCTV footage of the pump and surrounding areas to identify the accused,” he said.
He said that two unidentified persons came to the petrol pump to get fuel in a bottle but petrol pump employees refused to fill the bottle. “Following this those persons got into a heated argument with the employees and left. “Later, both accused came back to the pump and attacked Joginder. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
A case has been registered under various sections of IPC, including Section 302 (murder), at the Badhni Kalan police station.
