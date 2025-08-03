PGI clinches Best ROTTO Award for the third time

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has once again been recognised for its excellence in organ donation, securing the Best Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) Award for the second consecutive year. This marks the institute’s third national win for the prestigious accolade since its inception in 2019. Union health minister JP Nadda presenting the Best ROTTO Award to PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and other officials from the institute. (HT Photo)

The award ceremony took place at the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day celebrations in New Delhi, an event organised by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda presented the award to a PGIMER delegation, which included director Vivek Lal, deputy director Pankaj Rai, and medical superintendent Vipin Koushal, among other key members.

In addition to the ROTTO award, PGIMER was also celebrated for having the best Brain Stem Death (BSD) declaration team. This award recognizes the institute’s commitment to transparent, timely, and ethical donor management protocols. The team, led by profesor Vivek Lal, included several prominent doctors who received the honor for their work.

Since being designated as the ROTTO for northern India in 2015, PGIMER has been responsible for promoting organ donation across a vast region that includes Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Chandigarh.