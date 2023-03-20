PGI designated centre of excellence for creating, using AI for health care

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has designated the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as one of the three centres of excellence for creating and using artificial intelligence (AI)-based treatment in the healthcare sector. PGI has been designated as a centre of excellence for creating, using AI for health care. (HT File)

Besides PGIMER, AIIMS’ New Delhi and Rishikesh centres were given the designation.

Having already launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the Union government is in the midst of creating a platform to enable interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem to pave a path for a longitudinal electronic health record (EHR) of every citizen. Under the scheme, patients can upload their medical reports on one common platform that can be used as a medical history.

The ABDM scheme also helps in integrating technologies such as AI, blockchain and others, with existing health IT applications as per need for improving the performance of the health services.

Notably, PGIMER is already using several AI projects including a multi-institutional research project involving cancer patients using AI tools, which was last year. Under the same, patients can upload CT scans or pathology images onto a software to receive automatically-generated report/diagnosis.