PGI experts sound alarm on obesity-headache link

Obesity could potentially be one factor behind headaches, warned PGI experts here on Saturday during a special awareness campaign addressing headache alarms. Obesity could potentially be one factor behind headaches, warned PGI experts here on Saturday during a special awareness campaign addressing headache alarms. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

It was highlighted that the management of hypertension, stress control, weight management and regular exercise can help in managing headaches. The importance of good sleep hygiene was also discussed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to health specialists at the PGI, obesity isn’t just a risk factor for serious ailments like heart diseases, diabetes, and hypertension but also for headaches.

PGI health experts observed that around 150 headache cases are being reported daily, with 50% of patients being overweight.

The actual number might be even higher because many people underestimate the seriousness of headaches as a health concern.

Dr Aastha Takkar, associate professor of neurology, PGI, revealed that 50% of patients are overweight, unaware of the root cause of their headaches. While medication provides temporary relief, a weight management programme has yielded positive outcomes.”

Maintain healthy lifestyle

Emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Dr Takkar highlights how excess weight can lead to unseen health issues.

Frequent headaches have various causes. While many assume they’re due to migraines, that’s not always the case.

Dr Aastha highlighted that migraines are common between ages 25 and 55, with 60% to 70% of patients confirming this diagnosis. It’s essential not to skip medication for migraines, as there are different types and timely treatment is crucial.

She recommended identifying migraine triggers. Changing weather affects some, while specific foods worsen symptoms for others. For migraines, it’s advised to recognise symptoms and take medication before an attack.

Don’t take headaches lightly

According to Dr Aastha, while not every headache needs urgent attention, ignoring them entirely isn’t advisable.

Some early symptoms are alarming and warrant a doctor’s visit such as vomiting with headaches, seeing dark spots in front of your eyes, or experiencing headaches at any age.

If a pregnant woman has headache, or if headache is with fever, it’s important to see a doctor, especially a neurologist. Doctors also advised avoiding self-medication as it could have side effects on other organs.

The department of neurology at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Educational and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in collaboration with the PGI Neurological Society (PNS) and the Indian Academy of Neurology (IAN), conducted this public awareness campaign aimed at shedding light on the significance of recognising and addressing headaches promptly.

The campaign, held under the theme “Janta ke saath-PGI ka haath,” aimed at educating the public on recognising and addressing headache alarms. The event took place at the APC auditorium complex, drawing attention on the importance of understanding the signs and symptoms of serious headaches.

Dr Saurabh Mishra, senior resident in neurology, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the various types of headaches, key identification features, and red flags necessitating urgent attention.