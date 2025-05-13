PGI satellite centre at Sangrur gives boost to rural healthcare

Chandigarh : The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has witnessed a strong response at its Sangrur satellite centre, with over 1.21 lakh patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD) since its official inauguration in February 2024. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has witnessed a strong response at its Sangrur satellite centre, with over 1.21 lakh patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD) since its official inauguration in February 2024.

Built over 25 acres in Sangrur district, the centre marks a major step in PGIMER’s effort to decentralise tertiary healthcare access to underserved regions.

According to PGIMER officials, the Sangrur centre has offered services across 14 specialties including gynaecology, orthopaedics, internal medicine and radiotherapy. As of March 2025, the OPD has handled a total of 5,11,832 patients since it began operations prior to its formal launch. The centre also began performing surgeries on May 15, 2023, and has conducted 2,177 procedures so far. Out of its planned 300 beds, 100 are currently functional.

The PGI satellite centre at Sangrur is a significant step towards making healthcare more accessible. It is helping a large number of patients avoid the burden of traveling to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for routine check-ups and common ailments, receiving quality care closer to their homes,” said Prof Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent of PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The satellite centre caters largely to the Malwa region of Punjab, which previously relied heavily on PGIMER’s main campus in Chandigarh.

Other facility in Una

PGIMER’s satellite centre in Una has been running OPD services from a civil hospital since August 2018. Construction of the permanent facility began in June 2023 over 38 acres of land. As of March 2025, 58,360 patients have visited the Una OPD.

The ₹322-crore project is expected to be completed by November 2025, with the Union health ministry allotting 39 months for completion. PGIMER’s engineering department confirmed the construction is 57% complete, and the centre will include a 300-bed hospital, staff quarters, a guest house, and other facilities.

Satellite centre at Ferozepur

Another satellite centre is under construction in Ferozepur over 27.281 acres at a cost of ₹249 crore. The 100-bed facility is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2026, with construction having started in December 2023. The centre has reached 47% completion, with finishing work, service installations, and landscaping currently pending.

Easing burden on PGIMER, Chandigarh

The satellite centres aim to reduce the patient load on PGIMER’s main campus in Chandigarh, which continues to receive a high number of patients from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. In 2023–24, out of 1,01,138 admitted patients, 39.1% were from Punjab and 15.6% from Himachal Pradesh. In the OPD, 37.8% of the 27.12 lakh patients were from Punjab.

By providing medical services closer to patients’ homes, the PGIMER hopes to offer accessible, affordable care while easing congestion at its tertiary care facility.