PGI to establish medical institutional museum

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday announced to establish a medical institutional museum within the medical institute dedicated to chronicling its illustrious history and contributions to medical science. The institute claimed it to be the country's first medical institutional museum.

According to the PGI, this project honours the vision of late Sardar Partap Singh Kairon, the then chief minister of Punjab, and the distinguished medical educationist of the combined state of Punjab, supported by the First Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

Prof Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, said, “The creation of this museum is not just a preservation of our rich heritage, but a beacon of inspiration for future generations. It stands as a testament to the visionary leaders who established PGIMER as a temple of learning and a symbol of excellence in medical education and research. This ambitious initiative, in fact, honours the vision of its founding fathers.”

Pankaj Rai, deputy director (administration), PGIMER, who conceptualised the initiative, highlighted the significance of the museum, stating, “This pioneering museum will be a landmark in the history of medical institutions in India. It will provide a unique opportunity for alumni, current students, and visitors to immerse themselves in the legacy and achievements of PGIMER, reinforcing our commitment to medical excellence.”

Established in 1962 and granted autonomy under an Act of Parliament in 1967, PGIMER operates under the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India. Its mission is to deliver high-quality patient care, achieve self-sufficiency in postgraduate medical education, and conduct groundbreaking community-based research.

As PGIMER recently celebrated its 61st foundation day, it boasts a collection of historical medical equipment, visitor books signed by legendary figures, old photographs, and prestigious awards received by its esteemed faculty over six decades. These artefacts will form the core of the museum’s collection, offering a tangible link to the institute’s storied past.

PGIMER will also introduce a coffee table book, published periodically, to highlight the institute’s milestones and achievements. This publication will serve as a valuable source of information and inspiration for aspiring medical professionals.