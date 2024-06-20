PGIMER aims for world record on International Yoga Day

The post graduate institute of medical education and research (PGIMER) aims to set a world record with the highest number of healthcare professionals performing yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21. All government dispensaries, high court, district court, Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, and approximately 100 other sites in the UT will also participate in the celebrations (HT file photo for representation)

PGIMER’s top officials, including director and dean, among others, will also attend the event.

The department of anaesthesia and intensive care will launch a geriatric low backache booklet for patients. Another booklet on diabetic yoga protocol will also be launched at the CCRYN yoga centre.

A new wing of yoga centre will be inaugurated by director, National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER.

Around 2,000 participants from across the tricity gathered at the Rock Garden for the rehearsals of the Yoga Day. ITBP, police defence forces, Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society, and school children took part in the preparations. UT health secretary Ajay Chagti supervised the arrangements.

