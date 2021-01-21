IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl

The girl, aged 16 months, was referred to PGIMER from Uttarakhand, with loss of vision, and diagnosed with a 3cm brain tumour.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:25 PM IST

Doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research claim to have removed a large brain tumour through the nose from the world’s “youngest-ever patient”.

The girl, aged 16 months, was referred to PGIMER from Uttarakhand, with loss of vision.

“The child was normal and playful a few months back. For the last 20 days, her mother noticed that she was not following anything shown to her. The child’s MRI revealed a calcified brain tumour at the base of the skull, suggestive of craniopharyngioma of size 3cm, large for a child of one year, close to critical neural structures, such as optic nerves and hypothalamus,” PGIMER stated in a release.

“These tumours are usually operated on through open surgery and the remaining part is treated with radiation therapy. Over the last few years, such tumours are being removed through the nose endoscopically by neurosurgeons teaming with ENT surgeons among patients older than six years. However, endoscopic removal through the nose is highly challenging in small children because of small nostrils, immature bones at the skull base and proximity to crucial blood vessels,” the release added.

The operation was conducted by a team of endoscopic skull base surgeons, including Dr Dhandapani SS and Dr Sushant from the department of neurosurgery, and Dr Rijuneeta from the department of ENT.

“The youngest child reported to date having undergone endoscopic surgery through the nose for such tumours was 2 years old, operated at Stanford, USA, in 2019,” PGIMER said.

On how the operation was conducted, doctors said extensive drilling of the immature bones was carried out using a diamond drill and computer navigation, and a tumour-removal corridor was created. The tumour was dissected from critical structures using angled endoscopes and removed through the nose despite very little working space.

After a six-hour-long surgery, the child was moved to the ICU and recovered well. After 10 days of surgery, she has improved vision and no complications, with a CT scan showing almost complete removal, doctors said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The girl, aged 16 months, was referred to PGIMER from Uttarakhand, with loss of vision, and diagnosed with a 3cm brain tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students queue up at the library of Government Rajindra College, Bathinda, on Thursday to collect admit cards for exams. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Students queue up at the library of Government Rajindra College, Bathinda, on Thursday to collect admit cards for exams. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

10 months after Covid outbreak, colleges reopen to poor response in Punjab

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Ten months after they were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, higher education institutions reopened to a poor response in Punjab on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several farmers participating in the agitation have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
Several farmers participating in the agitation have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt gives 5 lakh each to kin of four farmers who died during protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Braving cold weather conditions and rain, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The high court bench allowed a plea of Punjab Police head constable Raghubir Singh, presently posted in the office of senior superintendent of police, who had challenged the denial of pay and promotion as assistant sub-inspector in view of an FIR against him. (HT FILE)
The high court bench allowed a plea of Punjab Police head constable Raghubir Singh, presently posted in the office of senior superintendent of police, who had challenged the denial of pay and promotion as assistant sub-inspector in view of an FIR against him. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Exonerated Mohali cop entitled to service benefits, promotion: HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that a government employee exonerated in criminal and/or departmental proceedings was entitled for service benefits for the period (s)he remained out of job
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The 78 feet tall air purifier is expected to be installed within three months at one of the five locations shortlisted by the local administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
chandigarh news

Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Progress on the city’s second medical college, controversial Tribune flyover, reduction in collector rates, change of land use policy, new route to the international airport and options for mass rapid transit system will be on top of its agenda
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two poultry farms are situated in Behra village near Dera Bassi.
The two poultry farms are situated in Behra village near Dera Bassi.
chandigarh news

53,000 poultry birds to be culled after avian flu confirmed at two farms in Mohali

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The development comes a day after the Bhopal lab confirmed flu in a migratory bird found dead at the Siswan reserve in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 8, avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt. (Representational photo)
On January 8, avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The association in its plea stated that though compensation should be paid on the spot immediately after the culling is over or at the time of collecting birds from the owners, no such relief was being provided to them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (File photo)
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
On Kher’s recommendations, Prabhloch Singh of the Human Rights Protection Group and MFP Federation, Mayank Mishra of Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust and Sanjeev Vashisht of Sewa Bharti have been made members of the committee
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST
In the wake of the pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations in the city, just like the Independence Day celebrations last year, will be a low-key affair
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, Badal said.(Ravi Kumar /HT Photo)
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, Badal said.(Ravi Kumar /HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Badal was speaking to the media after holding ward-level meetings in Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
chandigarh news

Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will soon begin tele-registration for patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
chandigarh news

Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The screening of another batch of teachers for promotion under the career advancement scheme is scheduled on January 23 and 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

CBI files graft challan against former woman SHO in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur and four others in a bribery case that dates back to June 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
chandigarh news

Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Just 11 days after touching an all-time high of 81 per litre, petrol price went past 82 in Chandigarh on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP