PGIMER plans urgent fire safety overhaul

The establishment branch at the PGIMER has proposed using a 'restricted tender' process to quickly hire consultants for addressing urgent fire safety issues. (HT File)

This process invites only a select group of pre-qualified suppliers or contractors to submit bids, ensuring the project is completed swiftly and by experts. The urgency is due to fire safety concerns affecting many patients and attendants.

Over the past nine months, PGIMER has witnessed six fire incidents, including a major one in October 2023, necessitating the evacuation of 424 patients.

In a recent letter, the establishment branch stressed that once consultants prepare the necessary tenders, they should be issued promptly to ensure timely completion of work identified in audit reports. Addressing these gaps is crucial to preventing any fire mishap at the institute.

The branch recommended implementing a single window clearance system for all departments concerned, including finance, to expedite file clearance and ensure quick action on fire safety measures.

During a meeting with the engineering branch, it was highlighted that about 600 bed head panels, which currently cater to both oxygen and electric lines, need urgent separation to prevent fire hazards. Critical buildings like the NICU will be prioritised, with periodic reports from the engineering department.

A letter from the director general of health services dated March 23 instructed PGIMER to take specific safety measures to prevent and mitigate fire incidents.

These measures include regular fire risk assessment drills, proper storage of flammable materials, and optimal maintenance of electrical systems. Staff training on fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures, and the use of firefighting equipment is also mandated.

Moreover, the installation and maintenance of fire detection and suppression systems, such as smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and sprinklers, are essential. An emergency response plan with SOPs for evacuating patients, staff, and visitors is required, along with regular mock emergency drills.

Given that PGIMER hosts around 50,000 people daily and only one out of 17 buildings are fire NOC compliant, the situation is alarming. The fire officer has been directed to report weekly on fire prevention measures and to conduct more frequent mock drills involving all stakeholders to ensure preparedness and accountability.

Fire incidents at PGI

October 10, 2023: 424 patients, including pregnant women and newborn babies, were evacuated after a major blaze at Nehru Hospital.

October 16, 2023: Sparking in the UPS batteries caused fire in advanced eye centre.

November 21, 2023: Another fire erupted near the laundry plant at two spots – one at a garbage pile and the second in the forest area.

March 19, 2024: A minor fire broke out in a corridor on the fifth floor of advanced trauma centre at PGIMER.

March 30, 2024: A fire broke out in an operation theatre on the fourth floor of the advanced cardiac centre.

June 25, 2024: Minor fire broke out in Kairon block after some electrical equipment was left unattended in the hostel room.