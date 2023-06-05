Chandigarh: PGI retirees to move court against pension reduction

A group of over 80 retirees from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are planning to move to court for relief after a reduction in their pensions. Retirees signing a petition at the PGIMER Employees’ Union (non-faculty) office in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On May 26, central administrative tribunal had stayed PGIMER’s decision to reduce the pensions of five retirees. The institute had made the reductions by applying Punjab civil service (PCS) pension rules.

As many as 630 have been affected by the reduction in pensions.

According to the retirees, the institution reduced their pensions again in June. Although the pensions of five petitioners were initially reduced by PGIMER, they were paid the difference after presenting the court orders to PGIMER director.

Devi Dayal Verma, 82, says that his monthly pension had gone down by ₹3,475 without any prior notice. Contrary to the five petitioners, he did not get any relief.

Satpal Bhardwaj, 76, who retired in 2007 as an office superintendent, said that he received a reduced pension in June as well. However, after taking the matter up with the and presenting legal documents, he was paid the difference.

Ashok Kumar Malhotra, 76, who received refund of the difference, alleged that the officer concerned was misinterpreting rules and regulations of the institution. He said that it is stated in the PGI Act that the employees fall under the jurisdiction of the Union government and they are being incorrectly subjected to the rules of the PCS rules.

PGI Employees Union (non-faculty) general secretary Ashwani Kumar Munjal criticised the administration for not implementing the CAT’s stay orders to the other retirees in the same situation. Munjal highlighted the problems faced by the retirees, especially those grappling with health issues or living in far-off areas, and their family members. He added that the union office is crowded with pensioners filing similar petitions before CAT.

On May 26, a CAT bench had instructed PGIMER to provide short reply on interim relief before the hearing scheduled for July 13. The hospital was directed to not reduce pensions of the applicants. The five petitioners had filed a complaint before CAT on May 24, stating that the institute had unlawfully reduced their pensions without providing any reasons, official orders, or show-cause notices.

The petition added that the institute had implemented the PCS pension rules of 1972, in 1975. The petitioners, who retired between 2007 and 2014, received benefits, including pension, as per these rules.

However, in April, their pension was unexpectedly reduced without any prior information. On enquiring, they were told that pensions have been recalculated January 1, 2016, onwards as per the PCS pension rules.

Despite repeated attempts, administration deputy director Dr Kumar Gaurav Dhawan was unavailable for comment.

