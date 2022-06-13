PGIMER’s ENT department gets enhanced facilities
The state-of-the-art modular operation theatre (OT) complex and air-conditioned general wards of the department of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery were inaugurated at PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital extension building (NHE) by director Dr Vivek Lal on Saturday.
The department was due for opening at NHE before the pandemic broke out in March 2020 and in view of receding cases, PGIMER is now dedicated towards enhancing non-covid facilities at the institute. The NHE block had earlier been dedicated as a Covid hospital.
On the occasion, Naresh Panda, head of the department of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, said that the three modular state of the art OTs with world class facilities will help decrease the long waiting list for patients.
World Blood Donor Day celebrations begin
PGIMER started its month-long World Blood Donor Day celebrations on Saturday.
On the occasion, 70 voluntary blood donor organisations and representatives from prominent media houses were honoured for creating awareness regarding blood donation and contribution towards the noble cause.
For 2022, the slogan of World Blood Donor Day is “donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives”. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal requested the organisations to keep working for the cause with the same enthusiasm.
Dr Jagat Ram, former director, PGIMER, highlighted the role these organisations played during pandemic which helped save precious lives.
