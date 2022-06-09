PGIMER’s information system upgrade gets standing committee’s approval

The standing finance committee on Wednesday gave an in-principle approval to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) planned upgrade of the hospital’s information system (HIS) with updated software versions, wherein health services will be digitised and made patient-friendly.

The PGIMER had on Wednesday tabled 30 agendas in the standing finance committee, which was chaired by the Union health secretary. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, had discussed 15 out of the total agendas, including the ₹27-crore HIS version-2 project. The remaining agendas will be discussed on Friday.

“The committee has approved the PGIMER’s plan to replace the 15-year-old HIS system with the latest and fast technology. Also, the committee has asked us to give more details of the project, which our team will submit soon. Once approved, we will start implementing the project by procuring hardware and computer systems. It will take around 6 months to get the initial facilities of the project,” Dhawan said.

The hospital information system (HIS) version-2 project will improve technology-based patient and health services in the institute, queue management system and provide easy integration of Government of India’s digital missions including Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the ‘eSanjeevani’ project.

“Projects like digital payments using QR codes will be integrated and the harassment of our patients will reduce drastically,” Dhawan added.

’28 new posts of assistant professors’

Among the other agendas approved, the SFC also gave a nod to create 28 new posts for assistant professors and 5 demonstrators across various departments of the institute.

“This is the first step in creation of new posts, as the agenda will now go to the governing body, then to the institute body, union ministry of health and union finance ministry,” Dhawan said.