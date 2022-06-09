PGIMER’s information system upgrade gets standing committee’s approval
The standing finance committee on Wednesday gave an in-principle approval to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) planned upgrade of the hospital’s information system (HIS) with updated software versions, wherein health services will be digitised and made patient-friendly.
The PGIMER had on Wednesday tabled 30 agendas in the standing finance committee, which was chaired by the Union health secretary. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, had discussed 15 out of the total agendas, including the ₹27-crore HIS version-2 project. The remaining agendas will be discussed on Friday.
“The committee has approved the PGIMER’s plan to replace the 15-year-old HIS system with the latest and fast technology. Also, the committee has asked us to give more details of the project, which our team will submit soon. Once approved, we will start implementing the project by procuring hardware and computer systems. It will take around 6 months to get the initial facilities of the project,” Dhawan said.
The hospital information system (HIS) version-2 project will improve technology-based patient and health services in the institute, queue management system and provide easy integration of Government of India’s digital missions including Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the ‘eSanjeevani’ project.
“Projects like digital payments using QR codes will be integrated and the harassment of our patients will reduce drastically,” Dhawan added.
’28 new posts of assistant professors’
Among the other agendas approved, the SFC also gave a nod to create 28 new posts for assistant professors and 5 demonstrators across various departments of the institute.
“This is the first step in creation of new posts, as the agenda will now go to the governing body, then to the institute body, union ministry of health and union finance ministry,” Dhawan said.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics