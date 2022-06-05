PGIMER’s national measles lab gets W.H.O. stamp for fourth time

The national measles laboratory being run by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) department of virology got accreditation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the fourth time on Saturday.

The status was achieved for out serology and molecular testing for measles and rubella.

PGIMER’s department of virology first received accreditation in 2015 and the department has since served as the reference centre for serological testing of measles and rubella. The centre was accredited with yearly WHO status, after external audits and confirmations, first in 2016, followed by 2018 and 2019.

From mid-2019, the centre also started molecular testing for measles and rubella and it was accredited for molecular testing for the first time this year. The status was given after a delegation of WHO country office, India (WCO-India), headed by Dr Deepa K Sharma and Dr Nirmal Kaundal, who visited the institute on Thursday and Friday, for the fourth external audit, as directed by the WHO. The delegation was accompanied by Dr Purva Sarkate from the National Cooperative Development Corporation, New Delhi.

During the two-day visit, the delegates critically analysed the entire process of serological and molecular testing of measles and rubella and gave their expert suggestions. The experts also appreciated the quality standards being maintained in the department.

Dr Mini P Singh, professor and laboratory in-charge, said, “The department and WHO is ambitious for elimination measles and rubella by 2023.The department has been a part of external quality assurance scheme (EQAS) with King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai and Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL), Australia and achieved perfect proficiency scores, which is an indication of the quality reports generated by any laboratory.”

The delegation also met PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and appreciated the efforts made by the lab in keeping the timeliness of reporting in spite of the huge workload of Covid diagnostics. The director also ensured the WHO team of full support from the Institute for maintaining the standards for better patient care and management.